Arnold Schwarzenegger & Linda Hamilton Reunite In New 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer

This is MUCH better than the first trailer!

August 31, 2019
JT
Photo Credit: Xinhua/Sipa USA

We have a brand new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer: and I have to say, it's so much better than the first one they released!  Why?  Because we finally see more interaction between Arnold Schwarzenegger (the original Terminator) and Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor).

It's not quite clear what the plot holds, but we definitely have a couple of new Terminators: one who appears to be the protector, the other (looking similar to the Terminator in Terminator 2) the killer.

Check out the trailer!

