Teenager's "Promposal" Turns Into An Actual Marriage Proposal

We have the pictures and video!

April 28, 2018
Dawson Moore made Amber Brownlee's prom special.  Very special.

Dawson recently asked Amber to marry him...on prom night!

As you can see in the video and pictures below, things went quite well.  The two have been dating for three years.

Source: Twitter

