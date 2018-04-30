Teen Surprises Prom Date By Walking For The First Time In Ten Months (Video)

Prom is an incredibly special time for students across the country.

For one particular couple, the evening meant a little something more than just a dance.

Twitter user MoMo has not been able to walk for ten months after suffering some unknown ailment. But she was determined to do so for Prom. As her date entered her home to pick her home, she walked towards him. At first, he looks in absolute shock at what he's seeing, and it takes a second for him to react. But when he does, he rushes towards her with a big bear hug and it's completely heart-melting adorable!

After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months... i surprised my prom date with this--✨ pic.twitter.com/rKLoCoxZRL — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 28, 2018

Prom 2018 with one of my best supporters (:--✨ pic.twitter.com/JdxYZLFwkt — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 29, 2018

Yeah. Pretty stinkin' cute. And to cap off the already magical evening, MoMo was named Prom Queen!

YOUR BEAUTIFUL 2018 HEALTH CAREERS HS PROM QUEEN! --✨ @aeonianlife pic.twitter.com/9pOiK0hqF2 — lexi -- (@lexi_gonzales7) April 29, 2018

