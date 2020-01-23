Teen Starts Petition For NFL To Officially Move The Date Of The Super Bowl To Saturday

Every year, as the Super Bowl approaches, people begin to complain about the game taking place on a Sunday. With it being such a big event, many have a hard time waking up for work or school the next day. That’s why a 16-year-old has decided to do something about it, by starting a petition to change the Super Bowl to Saturday.

This teen thinks having the Super Bowl on Sundays is impractical because fans have to get up for school and work the next day, so he's started a petition to change next year's game to a Saturday. More than 10,000 people have already signed it. https://t.co/ENZYLCeNLi — CNN (@CNN) January 23, 2020

16-year-old Frankie Ruggeri was discussing next Sunday’s big game with his family, when he decided the game should be played on Saturday. Before they knew it, Ruggeri was off creating a petition on change.org. His petition has since gone viral, gaining over 10,000 signatures. “Why not have a kid say, 'How about the Super Bowl be on a Saturday?" said the high school junior.

Not a terrible idea. — Reyno Martinez Jr. (@Mistirio) January 23, 2020

No. The only correct solution is to make Monday a national holiday. — matt hef (@MJtheHef) January 23, 2020

Just skip school on Monday.....good lord what are they teaching kids these day? pic.twitter.com/2wxeSyMoi6 — FlagOfTheBeast (@JesusGonnaBeMad) January 23, 2020

While this is not the first time someone has tried to get the NFL to change the date of the Super Bowl, this attempt is getting more and more people behind it. “He has a lot of passion in his heart. When he gets on one thing, he really sticks with it," said Ruggeri’s father. It is unlikely the NFL changes the date, but the 16-year-old has a point in claiming more people will watch, the NFL will get more money and more people would travel to the game if it were on a Saturday. You can join the petition here.

Via CNN