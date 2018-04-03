Teen Sings Theme From"Cops" During Arrest Following Police Pursuit (Video)

A 16-year-old in New Jersey led police on a chase through neighborhoods and a golf course in a stolen car early last Saturday morning.

He drove through several stop signs, entered, exited, and re-entered a golf course, before eventually abandoning the Mazda 3 and trying to escape on foot. He was eventually caught, and as the police were arresting the teen, he decided to drop a few lines from the theme song to the television show Cops. Hey, if anything, it was the appropriate timing. Probably not smart, at all, but at the very least, kind of appropriate.

Video of Teen sings &#039;Cops&#039; song after giving police chase through a golf course

And just because we want it to get stuck in your head all day...

Video of COPS Theme Song (TV Version)

