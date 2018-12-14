Teen Quits Job At Walmart With Amazing Rant Over Store's PA System

The majority of us have only ever dreamed of quitting a job like this.

Fed up with his bosses, surrounding, and overall experience of working at Walmart, Canadian teenager Jackson Racicot quit his job at the superstore in the most epic way possible, with an amazing, profanity-laced tirade across the store's PA system. He begins his speech "Attention all shoppers, associates and management, I would like to say to all of you today that nobody should work here," and just goes from there!

WARNING, bad language ahead!

According to the Edmonton Journal, Racicot had already secured a new job before going on his rant. Walmart Canada is currently looking into the incident.

Via Fox 10