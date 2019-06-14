Teen Obsessed With Bubble Tea Found To Have Over 100 Tapioca Balls Stuck In Stomach

A 14-year-old girl in China complained to her parents of severe stomach pain and agony.

She could not eat, hadn’t had a bowel movement in five days, and was showing signs of severe bloating.

Her parents rushed to her to the hospital where the doctor ordered an immediate scan of her abdomen. They found the girl, who was obsessed with drinking bubble tea, had more than 100 tapioca balls lodged in her stomach, through her intestines down to her anus.

Bubble tea comes in a variety of flavors, and is usually filled with spoonfuls of tapioca balls called “pearls” or “boba.” These little balls are black, chewy, and are made from the cassava plant and are often used as a food thickener.

Well, this girl drank so much bubble tea, hundreds of these little balls became lodged in her stomach, causing he severe discomfort.

Luckily, the doctors had a rather easy solution.

The doctors prescribed the teen a strong laxative, and she was able to eventually pass the pearls.

