Teen Obsessed With Bubble Tea Found To Have Over 100 Tapioca Balls Stuck In Stomach

June 14, 2019
JT
JT
Bubble Tea, Boba Tea, Tapioca Pearls, Table, Wooden Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

A 14-year-old girl in China complained to her parents of severe stomach pain and agony.

She could not eat, hadn’t had a bowel movement in five days, and was showing signs of severe bloating.

Her parents rushed to her to the hospital where the doctor ordered an immediate scan of her abdomen. They found the girl, who was obsessed with drinking bubble tea, had more than 100 tapioca balls lodged in her stomach, through her intestines down to her anus.  

Bubble tea comes in a variety of flavors, and is usually filled with spoonfuls of tapioca balls called “pearls” or “boba.”  These little balls are black, chewy, and are made from the cassava plant and are often used as a food thickener.

Well, this girl drank so much bubble tea, hundreds of these little balls became lodged in her stomach, causing he severe discomfort.

Luckily, the doctors had a rather easy solution.

The doctors prescribed the teen a strong laxative, and she was able to eventually pass the pearls.

Via News.com.au

Tags: 
Bubble Tea
Boba Tea
Tea
drink
Hospital
Emergency
Pearl
Tapioca Pearls
stomach
health

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes