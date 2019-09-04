Teen Goes Blind After Eating Nothing But Pringles, French Fries, And White Bread

If there is any reason why you should always maintain a balanced and healthy diet, this is it.

A teenager in the United Kingdom is now blind thanks to his diet, which pretty much consisted of Pringles chips, French fries, and white bread. Occasionally, he would throw in some slices of processed ham and sausages for variety.

The 17-year-old told doctors that has been his steady diet since elementary school. Upon examination at the time, doctors found the teen had low vitamin B12 levels and anemia, but otherwise had a normal BMI and height, and showed no visible signs of malnutrition.

A year later, however, the teen was experiencing hearing loss and some vision symptoms, but doctors could not understand why.

By the time the teen hit 17 he was totally blind, and doctors discovered vitamin B12 deficiency, low copper and selenium levels, a high zinc level, reduced vitamin D level, and bone level density.

Doctors finally concluded that the teen suffered from nutritional optic neuropathy, which is a dysfunction of the optic nerve. The teen’s poor diet, and reduced intake of minerals, led to his diagnosis according to researchers, who warn that nutritional optic neuropathy could become more common due to the consumption of junk food.

Via CNN