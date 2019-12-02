[Video] Teen Gets Stuck In A High Chair After Accepting A Dare

When it comes to reasons for a fire department to get called, someone getting stuck in a high chair is probably not very high in the list. However, that’s exactly what happened recently when a teenager got stuck in a high chair at Chick-fil-A after accepting a dare to try and get into it.

Video of Teenager stuck in Chick-fil-A high chair for 90 minutes rescued by firefighters

A fifteen year old in Idaho is getting viral fame, but not for the reason she would probably want. After eating at a Chick-Gil-A after attending a high school basketball game, the group of friend’s dared one of them to try and get into the high chair. While the girl was able to get in, getting out gave her some issues.

The group, along with Chick-fil-A staff, spent 45 minutes trying to get her out before calling authorities. According to Ammon Battalion Chief Jesse Williams, the call was “the first of this type.” Luckily, for the girl the fire department was able to get her free, and luckily for everyone else, her friends made sure to capture the entire experience for social media.

