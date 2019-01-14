Teen Crashes Car While Attempting The “Bird Box Challenge" While Driving

January 14, 2019
A teenager in Utah wrecked her car while she was attempting to complete the “Bird Box Challenge", inspired by the Netflix movie of the same name.

In the movie, the characters spend the majority of their time blindfolded, thanks to a monster lurking throughout the world that makes people want to harm themselves if they see it. So people are attempting this challenge by trying to perform daily activities while blindfolded.  This teen thought it would be a good idea to try to drive. Blindfolded.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the wreck.  

Netflix has already issued a statement warning fans not to attempt this challenge that could cause injury to themselves or others.  Guess not everybody got the message.

Via CBS News

