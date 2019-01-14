Teen Crashes Car While Attempting The “Bird Box Challenge" While Driving

A teenager in Utah wrecked her car while she was attempting to complete the “Bird Box Challenge", inspired by the Netflix movie of the same name.

In the movie, the characters spend the majority of their time blindfolded, thanks to a monster lurking throughout the world that makes people want to harm themselves if they see it. So people are attempting this challenge by trying to perform daily activities while blindfolded. This teen thought it would be a good idea to try to drive. Blindfolded.

Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

Luckily, nobody was injured in the wreck.

Netflix has already issued a statement warning fans not to attempt this challenge that could cause injury to themselves or others. Guess not everybody got the message.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Via CBS News