Tears For Fears Joins Weezer To Perform "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" On Kimmel

April 16, 2019
Following their surprise pairing at Coachella, Weezer once again brought out Tears for Fears for another performance.

The pair performed "Everybody Wants To Rule The World," this time for the audience at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and once again the two bands sounded impeccable together!

Weezer previously covered the track for The Teal Album, released this past January.

