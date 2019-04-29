Teacher Warns Students Not To Spoil "Avengers: Endgame" With Hilarious Note

A teacher is pulling out all the stops to make sure his students don't spoil Avengers: Endgame for him, including threatening them with the power of Thanos himself.

The teacher informed his students in a hilarious note that he is waiting for his brother to return home from a business trip before going to see the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As such, he warned his students NOT to discuss anything Endgame related until his note was taken down, and that if any of his students spoiled the film for them, they would "wish that Thanos snapped" them.

My teacher is so serious he just had to make note of it--#AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/ghoNheDIIW — Kamilious-- (@kamiilious) April 26, 2019

This teacher wasn't the only one, either! Several other Twitter users tweeted pictures of notes and warnings their teachers posted, too!

this is what one of my teachers had lmfao pic.twitter.com/Bxd7mF9zsc — ☿️JACKIE ☿️ (@jackielml570) April 27, 2019

and I thought my English teacher took it seriously pic.twitter.com/Nzx5nI21Er — Wario the Legend (@LegendaryWario) April 26, 2019

Via WFAA