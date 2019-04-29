Teacher Warns Students Not To Spoil "Avengers: Endgame" With Hilarious Note

April 29, 2019
A teacher is pulling out all the stops to make sure his students don't spoil Avengers: Endgame for him, including threatening them with the power of Thanos himself.

The teacher informed his students in a hilarious note that he is waiting for his brother to return home from a business trip before going to see the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.  As such, he warned his students NOT to discuss anything Endgame related until his note was taken down, and that if any of his students spoiled the film for them, they would "wish that Thanos snapped" them.

This teacher wasn't the only one, either!  Several other Twitter users tweeted pictures of notes and warnings their teachers posted, too!

