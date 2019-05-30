“WTF Is This?” Florida Teacher Allegedly Writes On Student’s Homework

May 30, 2019
Teachers are getting a little too harsh when it comes to writing notes on their student's homework. A mom in Florida was very upset after seeing what a teacher wrote down.

Melinda Smith was shocked when she saw “WTF is this? Absolutely no credit” written on the top of her son’s science homework, she immediately took it straight to the schools principal. 

Smith told WJHG News that she was more upset about what was written than her son not receiving any credit for his work. 

"Just seeing WTF what is this, you know, basically... is this there's no credit, it wasn't anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language about what the writing to students, that was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever.”

Principal at Rutherford High School, Coy Pilson has said that an investigation is currently underway and that the teacher has apologized for her mistake.

"Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR has been involved and they're currently investigating the situation. She was apologetic and it was a mistake on her part."

It has not been said at this moment whether any action will be taken against the teacher in question.

What's the worst thing a teacher has written on your kid's homework?

