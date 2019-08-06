TCU Will Start Selling Beer At Football Games This Season

This season of TCU football just got a whole lot more fun!

The school has announced that they will begin selling beer at Amon G. Carter Stadium starting this season. TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati made the announcement on Twitter.

The countdown rolls on‼️ Today I am excited to announce we will now make beer available for purchase to the public throughout the stadium. We look forward to seeing @MillerCoors and @sodexoUSA deliver a great experience for our fans❗️------ #GoFrogs #CountdownToKickoff pic.twitter.com/CaPrbb0KnB — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) August 6, 2019

“I am excited to announce we will begin selling beer throughout Amon G. Carter Stadium beginning with our home opener versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff on August 31. Based on the overwhelming feedback from our season-ticket holders and constituents, we believe this addition will significantly enhance the overall game-day experience for our fans. As always, fan safety is a top priority to us and we will employ best practices to ensure the program is administered in observance of all appropriate safety protocols.”

The stadium will have eight different beers to pick from, all Miller Coors brands; they will even be selling hard seltzer. Beers will be available at all concession stands and cost $7.

One of the downsides to selling alcohol at the stadium is that fans will no longer be able to walk in and out. Fans who leave the stadium during the game will need a new ticket to re-enter.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram