Actor Taron Egerton did the majority of the singing in his upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman.

In anticipation of the film’s release, both Egerton and John performed a duet of a new song set to appear on the film’s soundtrack titled “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.

Video of Elton John, Taron Egerton - (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Audio)

The soundtrack will be available for purchase May 24, and Rocketman will be released in theaters May 31.

Via Billboard