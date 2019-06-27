Target Offering Teachers Limited Time Discounts On Clothing And School Supplies

June 27, 2019
JT
Target, Logo, Store, Shoppers, Door, Canada, 2015

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Attention all teachers, time to get your summer shopping done!

Target is offering discounts on school supplies, clothing, and other school-essentials exclusive for teachers.  The 15% discount will only be available for a limited time, starting July 13 and ending July 20.

All you have to do to secure your discount is register online with your Teacher ID, and target will send you a coupon that can be used in-store or online.  If you go in-store, you must have a school ID present when checking out!

Via ABC 11

