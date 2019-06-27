Target Offering Teachers Limited Time Discounts On Clothing And School Supplies
June 27, 2019
Attention all teachers, time to get your summer shopping done!
Target is offering discounts on school supplies, clothing, and other school-essentials exclusive for teachers. The 15% discount will only be available for a limited time, starting July 13 and ending July 20.
All you have to do to secure your discount is register online with your Teacher ID, and target will send you a coupon that can be used in-store or online. If you go in-store, you must have a school ID present when checking out!
Via ABC 11