Tamera Mowry Makes Emotional Return To Television Following The Death Of Her Niece

Tamera Mowry-Housley's niece Alaina Housley died tragically during the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousands Oaks, California.

Yesterday, Mowry returned to her job at the television talk show The Real, where she reflected on her niece's life. She said, "Our family’s been through a lot. But the interesting thing about grief is that you've got to find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time." Mowry praised her late niece as "sweet and loving and kind," and also made note of Alaina's strong spirit. "She was also a debater, so she would want me to debate that. But also I believe that it starts from within."

Video of Tamera Mowry-Housley Returns To The Real With An Important Message

Mowry proceeded to advocate for change, specifically for reform to current gun laws, promising to use Alaina's voice for her.

Video of Tamera Mowry-Housley Explains “Alaina’s Voice”

Alaina was 1 of at least 12 people to lose their lives during the November 7th shooting. She was 18-years-old.

Via People