Tamera Mowry Makes Emotional Return To Television Following The Death Of Her Niece

November 27, 2018
JT
JT
Tamera Mowry, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, Premiere, Red Carpet, 2018

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Tamera Mowry-Housley's niece Alaina Housley died tragically during the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousands Oaks, California.

Yesterday, Mowry returned to her job at the television talk show The Real, where she reflected on her niece's life.  She said, "Our family’s been through a lot. But the interesting thing about grief is that you've got to find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time."  Mowry praised her late niece as "sweet and loving and kind," and also made note of Alaina's strong spirit.  "She was also a debater, so she would want me to debate that. But also I believe that it starts from within."

Mowry proceeded to advocate for change, specifically for reform to current gun laws, promising to use Alaina's voice for her.

Alaina was 1 of at least 12 people to lose their lives during the November 7th shooting.  She was 18-years-old.

Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy.

A post shared by tameramowrytwo (@tameramowrytwo) on

Via People

 

Tags: 
Tamera Mowry
Television
Niece
family
The Real
California Shooting
Borderline Bar & Grill
Alaina Housley