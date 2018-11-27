Tamera Mowry Makes Emotional Return To Television Following The Death Of Her Niece
Tamera Mowry-Housley's niece Alaina Housley died tragically during the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousands Oaks, California.
Yesterday, Mowry returned to her job at the television talk show The Real, where she reflected on her niece's life. She said, "Our family’s been through a lot. But the interesting thing about grief is that you've got to find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time." Mowry praised her late niece as "sweet and loving and kind," and also made note of Alaina's strong spirit. "She was also a debater, so she would want me to debate that. But also I believe that it starts from within."
Mowry proceeded to advocate for change, specifically for reform to current gun laws, promising to use Alaina's voice for her.
Alaina was 1 of at least 12 people to lose their lives during the November 7th shooting. She was 18-years-old.
Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy.
