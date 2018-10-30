School Cafeteria Manager Writes Students Inspiring Messages On Bananas

As a kid, a small notes of encouragement could do wonders for your morale and mental stability, which is precisely why cafeteria manager Stacey Truman is such an amazing person.

Truman is the cafeteria manager at Kingston Elementary School, a position she’s held for nine years. Recently, she's taken to handing out students what they're calling "talking bananas." These bananas have short, hand-written motivational messages on them like, “Never give up,” “You are wise,” and “Keep trying.”

Truman explained why she’s been handing out talking bananas to the students to WKTR. She said,“ Most of [the messages> I came up with myself because I would just think about what you would tell a kid or what you would want to hear yourself.”

School principal Sharon Shewbridge loves that Truman took the time to write the motivational messages. She said, “She just wanted it to be anonymous. But I said this is so simple and amazing — and it has such an impact on kids. It’s simple, but these words can help them be more courageous and realize that they are good enough. I hope that other schools see it’s an easy way to get a kind message to kids.”

Via NY Post