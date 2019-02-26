Talk Talk Singer And Co-Founder Mark Hollis Dead At 64

Mark Hollis, co-founder and lead singer of the band Talk Talk, has passed away. He was 64-years-old.

Video of TALK TALK - Its My Life Live 1984

His manager, Keith Aspden, confirmed his death in a statement to Pitchfork. He wrote, "I'm still trying to accept this, but sadly it's true. Mark has died after a short illness from which he never recovered. Deeply felt sorrow for a remarkable person who remained true to himself throughout his life. I can't tell you how much Mark influenced and changed my perceptions on art and music. I'm grateful for the time I spent with him and for the gentle beauty he shared with us."

Immediately, tributes from former bandmates and colleagues began pouring in.

Goodbye to Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. Condolences to his lovely family. We had many, many laughs together. This is us being the nightmare interview from hell https://t.co/xzqfQnN4P6 — Tim Pope-- (@timpopedirector) February 25, 2019

Details of his passing are not yet widley known, only that he died after suffering a "short illness."

Rest in peace.

Via Rolling Stone