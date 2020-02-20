A-Ha’s ‘Take On Me’ Becomes Latest 80's Video To Hit 1 Billion Views On YouTube

For all the viral videos YouTube has to offer, people still keep going back to the classics for their viewing pleasure. It was announced this week that a second music video form the 1980’s has reached the 1 billion views milestone. A-Ha’s ‘Take On Me’ now has over 1 billion YouTube views, following in the footsteps of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine.’

Take On Me has hit ONE BILLION views on YouTube! We couldn’t have done this without you, our fans. In celebration of this milestone moment, we’ve made something special... — a-ha (@aha_com) February 18, 2020

The Norwegian trio first released the iconic music video for ‘Take On Me’ in 1985. Now, in 2020, the video is still as popular as ever, averaging 480,000 views a day. The video was first shared on the video platform in 2010.

Video of a-ha - Take On Me (Official Music Video)

A-Ha celebrated the milestone with a shout out on twitter, along with a new t0shirt for fans to commemorate the moment. Now, Guns N Roses has a partner in the billion view club. Now the only question is which classic video will be next?

Via CNN