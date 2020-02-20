A-Ha’s ‘Take On Me’ Becomes Latest 80's Video To Hit 1 Billion Views On YouTube

The Classic 80’s Music Video is The Second Video From The Era To Hit The Milestone

February 20, 2020
JT On Air
JT
Morten_Harket

Mauricio Santana / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Music News
Random & Odd News
Technology

For all the viral videos YouTube has to offer, people still keep going back to the classics for their viewing pleasure. It was announced this week that a second music video form the 1980’s has reached the 1 billion views milestone. A-Ha’s ‘Take On Me’ now has over 1 billion YouTube views, following in the footsteps of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine.’

The Norwegian trio first released the iconic music video for ‘Take On Me’ in 1985. Now, in 2020, the video is still as popular as ever, averaging 480,000 views a day. The video was first shared on the video platform in 2010.

A-Ha celebrated the milestone with a shout out on twitter, along with a new t0shirt for fans to commemorate the moment. Now, Guns N Roses has a partner in the billion view club. Now the only question is which classic video will be next?

Via CNN

Tags: 
A-Ha
Take on me
Music Video
YouTube
1 Billion Views
viral