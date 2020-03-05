Director Taika Waititi Teams With Netflix For ‘Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’ Animated Series

One of the most beloved children’s books turned movie, is getting the reboot treatment once again, but this time as an animated series. It was announced this week that Netflix and director Taika Waititi have teamed up to bring two new series based on ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ to the streaming service. One of the series will be based on Ron Dahl’s 1964 children’s book, and the other will focus on the Oompa-Loompas.

Coming off an Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ Taika Waititi will now turn his focus to the beloved world of Willy Wonka. The shows will “retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time,” said Netflix. The streaming giant recently made a deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company to update other stories as well, including ‘Matilda,’ ‘The BFG’ and ‘The Twits.’

Many fans are excited to see Waititi take over the beloved franchise, as his previous work includes ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ and indie movies ‘Boy,’ ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople,’ and ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’ Waititi has other projects coming up that he will work on first, but hopefully the world gets these Willy Wonka updates sooner rather than later.

