Taco Cabana Offering $.01 Tacos In Honor Of National Lucky Penny Day

May 23, 2019
JT
JT
Bean, Cheese, Burrito, Taco, Plate

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

Taco fans, today is your lucky day.

Actually, it's National Lucky Penny Day, and in honor of this glorious tradition, Taco Cabana is offering their delicious bean and cheese burritos for just once cent!

The offer is for dine-in customers only, and is limited to just one taco per customer!

Happy National Lucky Penny Day!  Go get those tacos!

Via Fox 4

Tags: 
Taco Cabana
food
Burritos
Cheap
Dallas
DFW
local
National Lucky Penny Day
Tacos

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes