Taco Cabana Offering $.01 Tacos In Honor Of National Lucky Penny Day

Taco fans, today is your lucky day.

Actually, it's National Lucky Penny Day, and in honor of this glorious tradition, Taco Cabana is offering their delicious bean and cheese burritos for just once cent!

Thursday is National Lucky Penny Day!

And any penny is lucky tomorrow because you can buy a taco for a penny at Taco Cabana!



https://t.co/jMoX84ilBJ — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) May 22, 2019

The offer is for dine-in customers only, and is limited to just one taco per customer!

Happy National Lucky Penny Day! Go get those tacos!

Via Fox 4