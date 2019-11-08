Taco 'Bout Wedding Bells

Video of Taco Bell Weddings Are Coming To Las Vegas Summer 2017 | Taco Bell

Viva Las Vegas! One of the biggest destinations were lovers go to elope. For the engaged couple unsure of where to have their wedding there is a “crunchy” and “saucy” new chapel to add to the list. Taco Bell!

Taco Bell began the process of getting hitched in Las Vegas on August 7, 2017. The restaurant even provides a wedding chapel for the occasion. This location is meant for couples that love Taco Tuesday. The idea of a destination wedding at Taco Bell, to say the iconic words “I do,” might be the place to make the lifetime commitment, especially if the proposal was made with the "Marry Me," sauce packet.

If there any couples recently engaged or in the midst of planning their wedding, look no further. The process to book is quite easy. Simply have marriage license at hand, visit the restaurant in person, walk up to the counter and order the wedding of your choice straight from their menu.

The wedding packages include:

A ceremony in the chapel inside the restaurant with an ordained officiant within as little as four hours

Private area for a reception inside the restaurant with up to 15 of your closest family and friends

Custom merchandise, including a sauce packet garter and bow tie, “Just Married” t-shirts for the bride and groom, Taco Bell branded champagne flutes and, of course, a Taco 12 Pack filled with tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert

A Sauce Packet bouquet is also available for the bride to use during the ceremony

WAIT. YOU CAN DO THIS!? Dear @tacobell, I am an ordained minister in Las Vegas and would love to do a wedding dressed as my favorite food. How can I get in on this action? Will work for burritos https://t.co/Xmtjrmji1Y — a l e x ------------ (@SnacksAndGraps) November 6, 2019

If this is something of interest and feel ready to tie the knot at Taco Bell, visit TacoBellWedding.com to make a reservation.

Via: Taco Bell