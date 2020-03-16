Taco Bell To Only Allow “Drive-Thru And Delivery Only” Due To Coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus, many restaurants have begun taking precaution and implementing new rules to prevent the spread of the virus. Many popular chains have stepped up their efforts as well, including Taco Bell. It was announced over the weekend that the fast food chain is preparing to only allow “drive-thru and delivery” in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

A letter from our CEO Mark King... pic.twitter.com/rK9QENRtgM — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 14, 2020

Taco bell’s CEO, Mark King, shared a letter on the chain’s Twitter account on Saturday, discussing the potential changes coming to the fast food restaurant. “As regions of the U.S. begin to mandate public closures and self-quarantine, we are equipping our restaurants to serve our guests via drive-thru and delivery only where necessary. Should we need to temporarily close our dining rooms, we would be limiting millions of guest interactions and further enabling social distancing,” said King.

King also discussed how the company is working with employees to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and to keep customers safe. “We’ll be paying employees who are required to stay at home, or who work at a restaurant that is closed, for their scheduled or regularly scheduled hours during their time away from work.” The company has not announced when these new rules will be implemented, but said they will keep customers up to date as information becomes available.

Via Fox News