Taco Bell To Put Up Billboard That Dispenses Free Nacho Cheese

Everything is better with cheese, right?

Eggs, baked potatoes, billboards, you can’t really go wrong. And if that last option doesn't make sense, let us explain.

To celebrate the launch of the Nacho Cheese Naked Chicken Chalupa, Taco Bell Canada will be erecting a billboard in Toronto dubbed the “Cheesiest Billboard” next week. This billboard is the cheesiest, because it will dispense free nacho cheese to all who want it.

Taco Bell is encouraging fans to show up next Saturday with any of their favorite snack items, and receive a free helping of nacho cheese. Veronica Castillo, Head of Marketing at Taco Bell Canada, said, “Kicking off the year with a Nacho cheese-dispensing billboard means that 2019 will be as crazy as ever for us. Plus, our fans know it's impossible to deny the appeal of warm, gooey, zesty nacho cheese, and we couldn't agree more. Nacho cheese will be the perfect addition to the Naked Chicken Chalupa, already a fan-favorite.”

We’re going to need this down here as quick as possible, please.

Via WRCB TV