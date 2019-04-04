Taco Bell Chooses Dallas For Test Launch Of New Vegetarian Menu

Taco Bell fans, your time is now!

Starting today, the fast food chain is offering vegetarian options exclusively in Dallas! The restaurant is testing these menu items here, which they hopefully believe will turn into a nationwide launch soon.

Taco Bell’s exclusive-to-Dallas vegetarian menu includes a vegetarian Crunchwrap Supreme,and a vegetarian Quesarito, which trades the trademark beef in for black beans, and the already existing vegetarian 7-Layer Burrito, rounding out the vegetarian trifecta.

According to a press release from Taco Bell, all three menu items American Vegetarian Association certified, and part of the restaurant’s pledge to be "better for vegetarians and flexitarians," one of the commitments it promised customers in early 2019.

The vegetarian items will be sold at 200 Taco Bells across the city. As for why Dallas was chose, a Taco Bell spokesman said they consider Dallas a “strong representation of the general public.”

Via Guide Live