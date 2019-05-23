Sylvester Stallone Still Keeps The Original Turtles From "Rocky" As Pets

In the 1976 film Rocky, the titular character Rocky Balboa had a couple of pets, two turtles named Cuff and Link.

Believe it or not, over four decades after the film’s release, the turtles are alive and well, and still reside with Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone. Estimated to now be around 45-years-old, the turtles were thought to be around 5-years-old at the time Rocky was filmed.

Theoretically, the turtles have a pretty good chance at out-living Stallone. They’re currently 44, Stallone is 72, and are Red-eared sliders, which have been known to live up to 50, maybe even 60 years-old!

Via Yahoo!