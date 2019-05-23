Sylvester Stallone Still Keeps The Original Turtles From "Rocky" As Pets
May 23, 2019
In the 1976 film Rocky, the titular character Rocky Balboa had a couple of pets, two turtles named Cuff and Link.
Believe it or not, over four decades after the film’s release, the turtles are alive and well, and still reside with Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone. Estimated to now be around 45-years-old, the turtles were thought to be around 5-years-old at the time Rocky was filmed.
In CREED 2 with my original buddies from the first Rocky ... CUFF and LINK , now about 44 years old!
Theoretically, the turtles have a pretty good chance at out-living Stallone. They’re currently 44, Stallone is 72, and are Red-eared sliders, which have been known to live up to 50, maybe even 60 years-old!
Via Yahoo!