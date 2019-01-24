Sweethearts Candy Will Not Be Available This Valentine’s Day After Company Goes Out Of Business

There are two kinds of people in this world, those who enjoy Sweethearts candy every Valentines’ Day, and those who don’t.

Sweethearts are the little, chalky heart-shaped candies that bear phrases like “Love You,” and “Cutie Pie.” They are the candy corn of Valentine’s season.

Well, we have some bad news for those of you that enjoy Sweethearts. The candies will be missing from shelves this year after the company that produces them, New England Confectionary Co., went out of business.

The candies generally bring in $1.8 billion in sales, though sales this year are expected to drop by 80%.

Via USA Today