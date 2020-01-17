After A Year Long Hiatus, Sweethearts Are Back Just in Time For Valentine’s Day

The best part of Valentine’s Day has to be all the candy handed out by admirers. Sure, it’s nice to be loved but it’s even better to be given sweets. Sadly, last year was the first time in 118 years the holiday was celebrated without Sweethearts’ conversation hearts. While the Sweethearts’ original producer, New England Confectionary Company, went out of business in 2018, the beloved candy has a new home, and is back just in time for Valentine’s Day 2020.

Sweethearts candy is back for Valentine's Day, but not without hiccups https://t.co/WDR4NCHERs — Jimmy RevJim Olsen (@mybuddyjimmy) January 17, 2020

While Sweetheart’s conversation hearts will be back on shelves this year, there will be a few changes made to the product, including fewer printed sayings and a slightly different taste. The conversation hearts are obviously known for their cheesy mottos printed on the heart, but due to a delays and faulty equipment, not all the sayings were able to be printed in time. “We know that’s disappointing, but it’s a disappointment for us, too,” said Spangler spokeswoman Diana Moore Eschhofen.

They’re back! Sweetheart Conversation Hearts are back in time for Valentine’s Day after a 1-year hiatus. A new company is rolling them out & bringing back some original flavors from 118 years ago like banana & wintergreen.



Now the big question, do you like sweetheart candy? -- pic.twitter.com/UanS1tXbAm — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) January 17, 2020

Of course, not all changes are bad, as thanks to the new owners finding the brand’s original recipe buried in paperwork, classic flavors such as banana and wintergreen will be brought back. While some may be disappointed their favorite Valentine’s Day candy won’t be the same, most are just happy to see them return. It will have to be another year of using words instead of candy to express feelings.

Via CNBC