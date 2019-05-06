“Suspicious” Item That Led Police On Wild Chase Turns Out To Be Can Of Chef Boyardee On Wheels

May 6, 2019
JT
JT
Ravioli, Can, Food, Pasta, Tomato Sauce

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

Last week, the city of Chicago was temporarily shut down after police were notified of a mysterious and suspicious object rolling through the streets.

Chicago’s finest were able to secure the area (both State Street and Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line train) to investigate.

Turns out, it was nothing more than an odd, yet tasty school project. 

Police found this “suspicious” object to be nothing more than a can of Chef Boyardee ravioli on wheels.

A spokesperson for DePaul University said a design student was responsible for the can-on-wheels, which served as a prototype of a vehicle created for a class assignment.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Chicago
Police
Suspicious
Object
funny
Chef Boyardee
Ravioli