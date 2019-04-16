The Cranberries Haven't Heard Bad Wolves' Cover; Call Song Covers "Lack Of Respect"

JT and Billy Kidd sat for a serious chat with the surviving members of The Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler.

The two discuss the upcoming new band album to release April 26th, the last to feature late singer Dolores O'Riordan.

Noel and Fergal particularly speak on the newly released video "All Over Now," and its animated nature.

The band’s solution to filling the void left by the death of singer Dolores O’Riordan was to stay out of the clip and bring in an animator to tell the story.

"It's very touching, I don't think we could have done a better video for it. It really kinda sums up the current feeling within the band and also it just works so well with that song. You put those visuals to the lyrics that's there and it was just a perfect match. It does stir up emotions in you and that's what it should do."

In reflecting back to their state of mind during the making of the album, before the unfortunate turn of events, Noel and Fergal say that there was a lot of excitement particularly from Dolores.

"She had a lot to say about what had gone in her life the previous few years because she'd been through a lot, she was very open about that."

However, the band did worry about the public's opinon when it came to continuing without Dolores. They did seek out and find that approval online.

"There is that worry when something like this happens that people might look at it like 'you're going to cash in or you're going to do this and now you're going to do that,' which genuinely wasn't the reason. We just wanted to finish the album that in our minds had begun when the writing process started."

The approval of Dolores' family and the public's 'delight' with the idea of another Cranberries album ultimately made them feel assured they were doing the right thing.

When being questioned about whether they felt they'd found a new audience with the huge multi-format hit cover of Zombie by Bad Wolves, the band's response was nothing short of shocking.

"We haven't really heard that version, to be honest. It was kind of too soon after Dolores passed away.... I think it's great! It's always a nice lack of respect when someone covers your songs."

Listen to the rest of the podcast below: