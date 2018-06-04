Surprise! Laura Prepon And Ben Foster Marry In Private Ceremony

June 4, 2018
Laura Prepon, star of Orange is the New Black and That '70s Show married Ben Foster, star of Hell or High Water, in a quick, private ceremony over the weekend.

The pair have been engaged since the Fall of 2016, and had their first child together, a daughter, last January.

Planning a wedding wasn't exactly easy for the pair.  Prepon told E! last January, "He's going off to do two movies.  I just wrapped last week.  It's just, you know, scheduling.  It's a lot.  We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about. It's weird, [but> apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues.  Our cast alone is like, 50 people!"

Congrats to the happy couple!

Via People

