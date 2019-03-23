‘Supernatural’ Will End After Season 15
Richardson's own Jensen Ackles made the announcement on his Instagram page.
March 23, 2019
After 15 seasons, the dark fantasy television show Supernatural will be the Winchester brother's last.
Richardson native and Berkner High School graduate Jensen Ackles (along with co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins) posted this video on his Instagram page:
Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural...does it? --
The last season of the CW show will have 20 episodes (in the end, there will be over 320 episodes). It's still one of the most popular shows on the network.
