‘Supernatural’ Will End After Season 15

After 15 seasons, the dark fantasy television show Supernatural will be the Winchester brother's last.

Richardson native and Berkner High School graduate Jensen Ackles (along with co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins) posted this video on his Instagram page:

The last season of the CW show will have 20 episodes (in the end, there will be over 320 episodes). It's still one of the most popular shows on the network.

Source: Yahoo! Entertainment