‘Supernatural’ Creator, And Jared Padalecki, React To Mark Hamill Tweeting About Show Cameo

The final season of ‘Supernatural’ is currently underway, but they may want to think about bringing it back for another season after a big name tweeted interest in the show. Fans of the CW show, along with the cast, were shocked when Mark Hamill posted on Instagram about the show after his name was used in a recent episode. The back and forth between Hamill and show star, Jared Padalecki, on twitter had fans going nuts.

If you get a chance to be @HamillHimself, always be @HamillHimself. pic.twitter.com/ilMG2AyZo7 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 5, 2020

And if you get a chance to do a cameo on #Supernatural without leaving your house, always GRAB IT! Much obliged for that, Jared!-- Your pal, Mar-- @jarpad @cw_spn https://t.co/y23QmkDy5F — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 7, 2020

In his Instagram story, Mark Hamill said “Always up for a cameo with Harrison,” after his and Harrison Ford’s names were used in the show. The scene Hamill was talking about shows Sam and Dean’s U.S. Wildlife Service badges, which identify them as Agents Ford and Hamill. This led to Padalecki tweeting at Hamill, only for Hamill to respond by saying he was happy to do the cameo “without leaving your house.”

That's cool. No biggie. Totally not freaking the fuck out that @HamillHimself checked in on #SPN. Its not like Sam & Dean weren't based on Luke & Han or anything. Or that #StarWars was in the core DNA of the show & my life. Keeping it real chill. #Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaah #SPNFamily https://t.co/G8ZAJ7Aiei — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) January 7, 2020

Even the creator of ‘Supernatural,’ Eric Kripke, chimed in saying “That’s cool. No biggie. Totally not freaking the f— out that @HamillHimself checked in on #SPN.” While the show is in its final season, maybe they can find a way to sneak Mark Hamill into an episode before wits over. The second half of the final season of ‘Supernatural’ begins later this month.

Via Entertainment Weekly