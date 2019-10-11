'Supernatural' Stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki And Jensen Ackles Get Matching Tattoos

Jeffrey Dean Morgan got married to his longtime girlfriend, Hilarie Burton, over the weekend, but that wasn’t the only long term commitment the actor made on Saturday. In an Instagram post, Morgan revealed that he, along with his ‘Supernatural’ co-stars, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, all got matching tattoos at the wedding reception.

In his post, Jeffrey Dean Morgan shared three photos of the actors getting tattoos, with the caption “Me and @hilarieburton weren't the only ones joined for life....” In one of the comments, Padalecki wrote, “Family who slays together, stays together. #kongsforever #spnfamily." This was a reference to their show ‘Supernatural’ where Morgan played the father of Padalecki and Ackles’ characters. The three are yet to reveal what the matching tattoo they got was.

The matching tattoos weren’t the only big moment from Saturday’s wedding. Morgan’s new wife shared photos of the event to her Instagram page. Morgan also shared some photos, and revealed Jensen Ackles, along with his ‘Walking Dead’ co-star, Norman Reedus, performed the ceremony. Surely, it was a great day for the Morgan family, as now Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomed two lifelong commitments to his life.

