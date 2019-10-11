'Supernatural' Stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki And Jensen Ackles Get Matching Tattoos
The Actors Got The Tattoos At Morgan’s Wedding On Saturday
Jeffrey Dean Morgan got married to his longtime girlfriend, Hilarie Burton, over the weekend, but that wasn’t the only long term commitment the actor made on Saturday. In an Instagram post, Morgan revealed that he, along with his ‘Supernatural’ co-stars, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, all got matching tattoos at the wedding reception.
Me and @hilarieburton weren’t the only ones joined for life.... @jaredpadalecki @jensenackles and myself will forever have a bond that is both special, and permanent. Love you both dearly. #jmb #spnfamily @mikelucena73
In his post, Jeffrey Dean Morgan shared three photos of the actors getting tattoos, with the caption “Me and @hilarieburton weren't the only ones joined for life....” In one of the comments, Padalecki wrote, “Family who slays together, stays together. #kongsforever #spnfamily." This was a reference to their show ‘Supernatural’ where Morgan played the father of Padalecki and Ackles’ characters. The three are yet to reveal what the matching tattoo they got was.
This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19
The matching tattoos weren’t the only big moment from Saturday’s wedding. Morgan’s new wife shared photos of the event to her Instagram page. Morgan also shared some photos, and revealed Jensen Ackles, along with his ‘Walking Dead’ co-star, Norman Reedus, performed the ceremony. Surely, it was a great day for the Morgan family, as now Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomed two lifelong commitments to his life.
Via ET Online