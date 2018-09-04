Supermarket Sticks Googly Eyes On Fish To Make Them Appear Fresh

A supermarket in Kuwait wanted their selection of fish to appear nice and fresh for their customers. The only problem, was their fish was not exactly the nicest or the freshest.

Police shut down the store last Saturday because the market's method to trying to make their fish look "fresher," was to stick Googly Eyes on all of them. Now we don't know about about "fresh," but it certainly made the fish look hilarious!

وزارة التجارة تغلق محلا لبيع الأسماك يضع عدسات مزيفة للأسماك لتبدو على انها طازجة! pic.twitter.com/RCj7roilWT — جريدة بيان الكويتية (@Bayan_kw) September 1, 2018

The market's owner has been ridiculed for his attempts at getting away with selling old fish, with one person commenting, "Well this certainly looks fishy. I hope they go to court and are found gill-ty."

Via NY Post