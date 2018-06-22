This Summer, Watch "Jaws" While Floating On Open Water At This Texas Lake!

Ok, this might be the greatest or worst idea we've ever seen. It all depends on how you feel about gigantic, man-eating sharks.

Just a hop and a skip from Dallas in Leander, Texas, this Summer, you can watch Jaws, while floating on an inner tube, feet dangling in the water, where there are sure to be thousands of huge sharks readyu to strike. "Jaws on the Water" has finally revealed their summer viewing schedule, and once again Lake Travis plays host to the event.

Tickets start at $55, but include a a Jaws-themed inner tube, an illustrated Jaws pint glass, and dinner for an extra $12! Upcoming viewing dates include:

-Friday, June 22, 2018

-Saturday, June 23, 2018

-Friday, June 29, 2018

-Saturday, June 30, 2018

-Friday, July 13, 2018

-Saturday, July 14, 2018

-Friday, July 20, 2018

-Saturday, July 21, 2018

-Friday, July 27, 2018

-Saturday, July 28, 2018

-Friday, August 3, 2018

-Saturday, August 4, 2018

Doors open at 6pm, and the movie starts usually around 8:45pm or later, which means you'll be watching the film in the dark!

Via Delish