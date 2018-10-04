Suge Knight's Son Claims Tupac Is Alive And Living In Malaysia

October 4, 2018
Tupac Shakur, Backwards Cap, Smiling

Tupac is alive and well, according to the son of hip hop mogul and former CEO of Death Row Records Suge Knight.

In a series of Instagram posts, Suge J. Knight asserted that Tupac is very alive, and currently living in Malaysia.  Tupac was famously shot in Las Vegas in 1996, dying a few days later.  His murder remains unsolved to this day.

And the posts kept coming.

I did this for y’all. -- watch my story

He then posted photos of a seemingly older Tupac posing with 50 cent and Beyonce.  

@50cent get the strap y’all see it

He never left us. They’ll be after me soon smh. For y’all tho --

There's even a video.  "All the way" from Malaysia.

Updated video from Malaysia source #killuminati

Shakur was involved in an altercation with gang member Orlando Anderson earlier in the evening, which many people believe led to his death.

Suge Knight Sr. was sentenced to 28 years in prison last month after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter stemming from a 2015 hit-and-run incident.

Via People

