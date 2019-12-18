Subway Riders Go Viral For Epic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Sing-Along

After a recent Mariah Carey concert, a group of fans had an epic song along for the ages. In the now viral video, a group of people waiting for their train in a New York subway belt out their version of Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.’ The video has since been viewed over 1.4 million times.

In the video, about a dozen people can be seen standing on the opposite end of the train platform at 34th Street Penn Station in New York. The group began to belt out the holiday classic, and based on social media reaction, many were impressed with the performance. On twitter user wrote, “They even got the background vocals!”

They even got the background vocals! Yaaaas! :) — Mariah Scoop (@MariahScoop) December 16, 2019

thank you for sharing, this is A+Mazing #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou — Gilles aka Cake #MerryChristmas25 (@gillesakacake) December 16, 2019

The now viral singing group had just seen Mariah Carey perform at Madison Square Garden. Clearly the were feeling inspired, as even after the show they were still singing her music. This shows the love Mariah Carey’s fan, known as lambs, have for the singing icon.

Via Fox News