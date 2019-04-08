Sublime Bassist Eric Wilson Hospitalized Following ATV Accident

April 8, 2019
Sublime with Rome Bassist Eric Wilson was injured last week following an ATV accident on his avocado ranch.

Wilson was riding the ATV while working on the ranch when the vehicle rolled over, resulting in a broken arm and four broken ribs.

The 49-year-old was hospitalized following the accident, and is expected to remain early into this week.

The band tweeted that despite the injuries, Wilson is doing “much better.”

The band is currently scheduled to play a show in Georgia this Wednesday, before kicking off a cross-country tour in June.

Via People

