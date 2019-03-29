Study Will Pay You $19,000 To Stay In Your Bed For 60 Days

Your dream job is waiting for you, and the best part? You don’t even have to leave your bed.

NASA, along with the European Space Agency, and the German Aerospace Center are looking for candidates willing to participate in a study analyzing the effects of weightlessness on the human body in space. Specifically, they’ll be focusing on a long-term bed rest study.

Those who qualify will spend 60 days in a row totally in their beds. This means eating, showering, medical testing, and even going to the restroom will all take place in your bed.

Of course, the process to select the candidates is rather rigorous. Those interested must first fill out a questionnaire, which is then followed by an-person info event, and then several preliminary examinations to test mental and physical fitness.

Those who successfully complete the full 90-day study will earn $18, 556.

Via WFAA