New Study Reveals Peak Unhappiness Is Reached Around The Age Of 47

No one wants to admit they are experiencing a midlife crisis, but a new study may help explain why a change in happiness later in life is inevitable. According to the study released this week, a midlife crisis usually coincides with the peak time for misery in one’s life. After examining trends in 132 countries, researchers found the most miserable time in someone’s life comes around the age of 47.

Oh Goodie, & here I thought I was already as miserable as I was going to get. --



From Fox News - Most people reach peak for being miserable around age 47, study suggestshttps://t.co/fZIX1imkDP — Jason N (@WISportsGuy) January 16, 2020

The study, led by Dartmouth College professor and former Bank of England policy maker David Blanchflower, looked to compare the relationship between well-being and age. What they found was happiness can be followed throughout one’s life with a U-shaped trajectory. “The curve’s trajectory holds true in countries where the median wage is high and where it is not and where people tend to live longer and where they don’t,” said Blanchflower.

Big happy birthday out there to anyone born in 73! https://t.co/DZA2qhkMZw — Ian Heine (@ian_heine) January 15, 2020

MOST MISERABLE AGE.--

A new study from Dartmouth finds 47.2 years old is the moment of peak unhappiness for people. It holds true regardless of finances or lifespan. The good news is people tend to get happier after age 47! — Jen Epstein (@jenepsteinfox13) January 14, 2020

I wish I never heard about this study that revealed 47 as the age of unhappiness. Out here messing with my optimism — Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe (@MissAngelineTW) January 16, 2020

While the mid 40’s can be rough for most people, there is a positive from the study; it only gets better. The study was able to support the theory that age has an effect on overall happiness despite everything else going on in a person’s life. While Blanchflower didn’t reveal how one could escape this midlife unhappiness, at least its known happiness is just around the corner.

Via Fox News