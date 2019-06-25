Study Finds Working A Ten-Hour Day Just Once A Week Increases Risk Of Stroke By 45%

Staying late at work might win you extra points with the boss, but at what cost?

New research from the America Heart Association has found that those who work long hours, in particular individuals who've been working for ten years or more, are at a significantly higher risk of a stroke than their peers who do not log the same hours. The AHA defines "long hours" as working more than 10 hours a day at least 50 days out of the year, or approximately one 10-hour day a week.

Of the total 143,592 participants in the study, 295 (45,542) worked long hours, and 10% (14,481) worked long hours for at least 10 years, and 1,224 total had suffered a stroke at some point. This means that the participants who worked long hours were 29% more likely to suffer a stroke, and those who worked long hours for 10 years or more were 45% more likely to suffer a stroke.

And believe it or not, those under the age of 50 were found to be more at risk for stroke than their counterparts.Sstudy author Alexis Descatha, M.D., Ph.D., a researcher at Paris Hospital, Versailles and Angers University and at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, said, "The association between 10 years of long work hours and stroke seemed stronger for people under the age of 50," though she does consent more research is needed to fully explain the connection.

Beyond the risk of stroke, many other studies have shown that, after a certain point, working longer hours does nothing to boost productivity, and can even be detrimental to workers’ output. So better tell the boss you're heading home early today. It's for your health!

Via Fox 32