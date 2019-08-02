Study Finds The Majority Of People Don't Want To Talk To Others In An Elevator

August 2, 2019
JT
JT
Work Colleagues, Coworkers, Elevator, Awkward, Silence, Staring

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

If there is one place for small talk at your office building, the elevator is not it.

A recent study has found that the majority of people would rather not make small talk with strangers while riding in an elevator.  65% of those surveyed preferred to ride in silence, a quarter of which because they simply feel uncomfortable to talking to anyone they don't know.  Add the small confines of an elevator to that and you have a recipe for an awkward ride.

Also, 1 in 5 people surveyed said they would actively avoid getting into an elevator if someone they didn’t like was in it.

However, German multi conglomerate "thyssenkrupp," who conducted the survey, wants us to connect with strangers while riding an elevator, and even dubbed July 26th "Talk in an Elevator Day."

thyssenkrupp also released a few "elevator conversation starters," suggesting keeping it simple on the first floor, asking your fellow rider how their day is going, but really try to get to know them by the seventh floor by asking, “Have you ever kissed in an elevator?”

Via NY Post

Tags: 
work
Office
Building
Elevator
Coworkers
Small Talk
Chit Chat
Survey
PEOPLE
Talking

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes