Study Finds Ignoring Your Coworkers Will Help You Feel Less Tired

July 23, 2019
JT
JT
Businesswoman, Desk, Office, Thinking, Headphones, Computer

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Ignoring your coworkers may be a tad rude, but it could be for the betterment of your health.

A new study has found that constantly being distracted constantly by your coworkers can de disastrous for your health.  Healthcare psychologist Ulrika Leons told Business Insider, “If someone distracts you, it can take somewhere between five and 25 minutes for you to fully focus your attention on your task again.  It takes energy to switch between tasks all the time. If this happens all day long, you’ll be exhausted by the time you go home.”

So, Leons recommends that in order to focus all of your energy on your job, completely shut yourself off from coworkers.  She also recommends planning out your entire day and organizing it for the amount of work you have to do.

Leons also suggests taking breaks from social media during the work day, and always take some time for yourself, like a short walk or meditation.  She says, “The most important thing is to be kind to yourself from time to time and to do so in a way that works for you.”

Via WSVN

Tags: 
Office
Job
Employee
Coworkers
Ignore
Loud
Rude
Manners
health
Workday

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes