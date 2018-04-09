Study Finds Dogs Will Manipulate Us To Get What They Want

Take a look at your dog. That sweet innocent face. Do not be fooled by it.

A new study out of Switzerland has apparently found that dogs are willing to lie in order to get what they want. Groups of dogs were trained to distinguish two different women, one who was generous with treats, and the other not so much. The "cooperative" woman would always hand a dog a treat, while the "competitive" woman would present a dog a treat, and then pocket it. Obviously, the pooches preferred the cooperative.

Then the dogs were taught to lead people to food. Three identical boxes were placed next to each other, one with their regular dog treats, one with their absolute favorite treat sausages, and the other completely empty. They were asked to show a human the food. When they led the person to the box, the cooperative would give them whatever was in the box, whereas the competitive kept the treats. On both days the tests occurred, the dogs would consistently lead only the cooperative person to the box of preferred treats. In fact, more than half of the dogs lied to the competitive person when they were asked to show her the food.

The study's authors wrote in Animal Cognition that not only are dogs capable of adjusting their behavior and using deception, they also understand how their actions affect the behavior of others. Certified dog trainer and author Elisha Stynchula said "Although it is a small sample and only reflects a contrived scenario. My takeaway is not that dogs lie and deceive, but rather it confirms that dogs are very intelligent animals. Dogs are very motivated to do what benefits them the most."

Honestly, our dogs can lie to us everyday for the rest of our lives and we'll probably be ok with it. We can never be mad at 'em too long.

Via Vice