Study Finds That Babies Born With Bigger Heads Are Smarter

If your baby has a slightly larger than normal head, congratulations, you might be raising a genius.

A new study has found that babies born with larger heads are more likely to grown up an intelligent person. Between 2006 and 2010, UK Biobank gathered data from 100,000 residents in the UK between the ages of 37 and 73, studying physical and cognitive assessments, and collecting samples of their blood, saliva, and urine. According to their research, "Highly significant associations were observed between the cognitive test and many polygenic profile scores, including intracranial volume, infant head circumference, and childhood cognitive ability." Basically, the study found that babies with bigger heads are more likely to get high scores on verbal-numerical tests, and earn university degrees.

Specifically, babies born with a head circumfrence of 12.5 to 14 inches have the highest chance of becoming intelligent. Some parents are concerend when their baby is born with a larger head, though, believing it to be a sign of a disability or disorder. Diane Sacks, author for Today's Parents disputes this notion, however. She says, "A large cranium could simply be a reflection of a bigger-than-average-headed mom or dad. One thing is for certain, it’s not an indication of a learning disorder or disability."

Via Relieved