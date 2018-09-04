Kindergarten Class Welcomed Back To School With Performance By Pole Dancers

A kindergarten principal in Southern China thought the best way to welcome her students back for another year at school was a presentation of various dance performances.

Principal Lai Rong said her goal was to " get the kids to learn more about one variety of dance." So she booked jazz dancers, and dancers who would perform traditional Chinese dancers...and also a pole dancer. A pole dancer. For kindergartners.

So before our kids got out of kindergarten for the summer, there was 10 days of military "activities" and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door; now the principal has welcomed them back with a strip pole dance on the flagpole bearing the PRC flag. She's gone nuts. pic.twitter.com/BJr4UI6Oq3 — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

Who would think this is a good idea? We're trying to pull the kids out of the school and get our tuition back. They wouldn't give us the number of the company that owns the school, but looking into that. pic.twitter.com/vEdIhuq774 — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

Ms. Lai tried to justify her reasoning of having a pole dancer perform in front of young impressionable by children by saying, "Children are quite simple, they wouldn't think such complicated thoughts about this. They'd just think that it’s amazing for someone to be able to fly on a pole like that."

The school issued an apology saying, "There was a lack of comprehensive consideration of the contents of the performance." Ms. Lai said her intentions were sorely misunderstood. She said, "My whole career in education has been destroyed by just this one event, just five minutes of performance. The internet is too powerful."

