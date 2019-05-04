Students Give Moving Goodbye To Elderly Lady Who Has Waved To Them For Years

You're a robot if you don't cry.

May 4, 2019
JT
Photo Credit: Halfpoint/Getty Images

We dare you not to cry when you watch this video!

Since 2007, 88-year-old Tinney Davidson has been sitting by her window to wave to students on their way to school.  When word got out at Tinney was moving to a senior living facility, the local students got together and gave her a warm special goodbye.

Just watch.

