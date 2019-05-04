Students Give Moving Goodbye To Elderly Lady Who Has Waved To Them For Years

We dare you not to cry when you watch this video!

Since 2007, 88-year-old Tinney Davidson has been sitting by her window to wave to students on their way to school. When word got out at Tinney was moving to a senior living facility, the local students got together and gave her a warm special goodbye.

Just watch.

Every day, this elderly woman says "hello" to school kids as they pass by her house. When they found out their beloved neighbor was moving, hundreds of kids left school to give her one last "goodbye." https://t.co/t4TrADCOhi pic.twitter.com/jGazeW7QLI — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 3, 2019

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!