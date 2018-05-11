Student Writes "I Am Groot" For Every Answer In Marvel-Themed Homework Assignment

A teacher in Wichita Falls recently asked his students to write a cover letter and accompanying résumé as a character from the Marvel universe.

Well the old saying goes you miss 100% of the shots you don't take. We're guessing most of the students chose Tony Stark or Captain America for their assignment, but one brave student certainly thought outside the box. He decided to write his résumé and cover letter as Groot. For those unfamiliar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the only thing Groot says is "I am Groot." So that's the only thing the student wrote!

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="und" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/JamesGunn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JamesGunn</a></p>— Jeffrey Scott Davis M. Ed. (@ROBODAVISWFISD) <a href="https://twitter.com/ROBODAVISWFISD/status/994013480046022656?ref_src=tws...">May 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

This kid deserves all the A+s!!

Via WFAA